Nashville nonprofit ‘heartbroken’ after dozens of bikes stolen

18 BMX-specific bikes were stolen from Music City BMX over the weekend.
Music City BMX said 18 BMX-specific bikes were recently stolen.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Randy Moore is the dedicated volunteer track operator at Music City BMX.

Moore describes what it feels like to look at empty racks that were once filled with bikes.

“It’s a punch in the gut. You know it’s just a punch in the gut,” Moore said.

Music City BMX is a part of him.

“The track has been here for over 40 years, best kept secret in Nashville,” Moore said. “I was here at 15 cutting trees and building this place.”

So when 18 BMX specific bikes were stolen over the weekend, it hurt him.

”Heartbreak you know just heartbreak,” he said. “Those bikes are purposely for these kids to take.”

The nonprofit provides BMX bikes to first time riders for free. Their goal is to help get kids into a new hobby.

”They’re very useful in our program and without them we have to turn away a new order for the day,” Moore said.

Moore said he’s not angry at who took them and just wants the bikes back.

“I’m not angry at anybody. I’m not vindictive,” he said. “I’m not after anybody’s head but we’d like our bikes back. That’d be awesome.”

Moore said he’s now focused on looking ahead.

“I’m not going to waste any negative energy on that kind of stuff my focus is to get this program back up and going,” Moore said.

The nonprofit said after the thefts it is changing the locks and beefing up security.

For information on how you can help, visit its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

