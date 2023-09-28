Murder investigation underway after man found in trunk of burned car off Nashville road

Police said an unidentified man, whose body was badly burned, was found in the trunk of a car that was set on fire and left in a wooded area off the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway after a man was found in a burned vehicle off of Franklin Limestone Road on Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said an unidentified man, whose body was badly burned, was found in the trunk of a car that was set on fire and left in a wooded area off the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road. Officers responded to the area on Wednesday after a worker who was clearing brush arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and found the car.

The worker told officers it was still smoldering at the time of discovery but was totally burned. Before the vehicle was towed, the trunk was accessed and the body was found. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the man.

“Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined

Latest News

Metro Nashville officer decommissioned following domestic assault arrest
Metro Nashville officer decommissioned following domestic assault arrest
Caught on camera: Man wanted after stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of music, beauty...
Caught on camera: Man wanted after stealing thousands of dollars worth of music, beauty equipment in Nashville
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
TODAY Show’s Dylan Dreyer talks all things Nashville during WSMV4 visit ahead of People’s...
TODAY Show’s Dylan Dreyer talks all things Nashville with WSMV4 ahead of People’s Choice Country Awards