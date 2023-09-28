Murder investigation underway after man found in trunk of burned car off Nashville road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway after a man was found in a burned vehicle off of Franklin Limestone Road on Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said an unidentified man, whose body was badly burned, was found in the trunk of a car that was set on fire and left in a wooded area off the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road. Officers responded to the area on Wednesday after a worker who was clearing brush arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and found the car.

The worker told officers it was still smoldering at the time of discovery but was totally burned. Before the vehicle was towed, the trunk was accessed and the body was found. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the man.

“Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases,” MNPD said.

