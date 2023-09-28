Metro Nashville officer decommissioned following domestic assault arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer has been decommissioned following a domestic assault arrest Wednesday night.

The department said North Precinct officer Cody Oliphant has been decommissioned after he allegedly grabbed his wife’s throat during a verbal argument outside their home.

The 29-year-old, who has been with MNPD for one year, is facing aggravated assault charges.

“The MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability has opened an administrative investigation into Oliphant’s arrest,” police said in a release Thursday morning.

