Metro Nashville officer decommissioned following domestic assault arrest

The 29-year-old, who has been with MNPD for one year, is facing aggravated assault charges.
Metro Nashville officer decommissioned following domestic assault arrest
Metro Nashville officer decommissioned following domestic assault arrest(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer has been decommissioned following a domestic assault arrest Wednesday night.

The department said North Precinct officer Cody Oliphant has been decommissioned after he allegedly grabbed his wife’s throat during a verbal argument outside their home.

The 29-year-old, who has been with MNPD for one year, is facing aggravated assault charges.

“The MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability has opened an administrative investigation into Oliphant’s arrest,” police said in a release Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined

Latest News

A pregnant woman was shot on Lafayette Street.
Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dead after Nashville shooting
Neighbors said there have been a few incidents involving bear spray in recent weeks.
Pregnant woman's shooter sought by police
A school bus carrying elementary students crashed in Sumner County.
School bus crashes into fence in Portland, TN
Generic rideshare file photo - not actual depiction of the incident.
Man charged with attacking rideshare driver in alleged drunken rage