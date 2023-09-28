Man charged with attacking rideshare driver in alleged drunken rage

The driver told officers that he denied the man a ride because he was “heavily intoxicated.”
Generic rideshare file photo - not actual depiction of the incident.
Generic rideshare file photo - not actual depiction of the incident.(WILX)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after a rideshare driver alleges he threw a glass bottle at him after he was denied a ride for being too drunk.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to West End Avenue near Centennial Park early Wednesday morning for an assault in progress. They arrived and spoke with a rideshare driver who told them he was scheduled to pick up 35-year-old Victor Fernandez Salazar Vargas, but denied him a ride because Vargas was “heavily intoxicated” and tried to bring alcohol inside the vehicle with him.

The driver said that Vargas became enraged when he was denied the ride and threw a glass bottle at him, which broke on the ground, the affidavit states. He said Vargas then grabbed a piece of glass off the ground, threatened to cut him, and made slashing movements toward him with the glass.

Video footage from the driver showed the altercation as described and Vargas getting into the driver’s face before leaving the area, according to the affidavit.

Vargas was located down the street at the Marriott Hotel after employees there called about a disruptive man in the building. Officers found him with blood coming from his hand and “highly intoxicated.” He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment on his hand.

Vargas was booked after his release from the hospital on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of public intoxication. He remains in custody pending a positive identification with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement database.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined

Latest News

A school bus carrying elementary students crashed in Sumner County.
School bus crashes into fence in Portland, TN
Tennessee Department of Transportation
TDOT awarded $23.7M federal grant to improve railroads
- clipped version
A WeGo Public Transit bus was involved in a crash that injured one person on Wednesday night on...
1 hurt in crash involving WeGo Transit bus