Man charged with attacking rideshare driver in alleged drunken rage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after a rideshare driver alleges he threw a glass bottle at him after he was denied a ride for being too drunk.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to West End Avenue near Centennial Park early Wednesday morning for an assault in progress. They arrived and spoke with a rideshare driver who told them he was scheduled to pick up 35-year-old Victor Fernandez Salazar Vargas, but denied him a ride because Vargas was “heavily intoxicated” and tried to bring alcohol inside the vehicle with him.

The driver said that Vargas became enraged when he was denied the ride and threw a glass bottle at him, which broke on the ground, the affidavit states. He said Vargas then grabbed a piece of glass off the ground, threatened to cut him, and made slashing movements toward him with the glass.

Video footage from the driver showed the altercation as described and Vargas getting into the driver’s face before leaving the area, according to the affidavit.

Vargas was located down the street at the Marriott Hotel after employees there called about a disruptive man in the building. Officers found him with blood coming from his hand and “highly intoxicated.” He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment on his hand.

Vargas was booked after his release from the hospital on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of public intoxication. He remains in custody pending a positive identification with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement database.

