Making the Bourbon Bloom Cocktail with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille


By Today in Nashville
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Perry’s Bourbon Bloom

Ingredients:

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

St-Germain Elderflower liqueur

Fresh-pressed lemon juice

Freshly muddled blackberries

Mint

Cocktail Method:

Fill a Collins glass with ice

Add the blackberries to a mixing glass and muddle

Add the remaining ingredients to the mixing glass

Add ice and shake vigorously until proper dilution, temperature, and portion of the cocktail is achieved

Strain into prepared Collins glass until 1/4″ from the rim

Slap mint sprig and place in glass on top of ice near the rim

Place blackberry in front of mint sprig

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined

Latest News

Shelby Raye Performs "Call Me Crazy"
Making Signature Drinks with Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
Making Signature Drinks with Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
Chris Llewellyn Performs "Honest"
Shopping and Tasting at the Nashville Food Faire