Making the Bourbon Bloom Cocktail with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Bourbon Bloom

Ingredients:

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

St-Germain Elderflower liqueur

Fresh-pressed lemon juice

Freshly muddled blackberries

Mint

Cocktail Method:

Fill a Collins glass with ice

Add the blackberries to a mixing glass and muddle

Add the remaining ingredients to the mixing glass

Add ice and shake vigorously until proper dilution, temperature, and portion of the cocktail is achieved

Strain into prepared Collins glass until 1/4″ from the rim

Slap mint sprig and place in glass on top of ice near the rim

Place blackberry in front of mint sprig

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.