Making the Bourbon Bloom Cocktail with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Perry’s Bourbon Bloom
Ingredients:
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
St-Germain Elderflower liqueur
Fresh-pressed lemon juice
Freshly muddled blackberries
Mint
Cocktail Method:
Fill a Collins glass with ice
Add the blackberries to a mixing glass and muddle
Add the remaining ingredients to the mixing glass
Add ice and shake vigorously until proper dilution, temperature, and portion of the cocktail is achieved
Strain into prepared Collins glass until 1/4″ from the rim
Slap mint sprig and place in glass on top of ice near the rim
Place blackberry in front of mint sprig
