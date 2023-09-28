Kia/Hyundai vehicles that have caught on fire in Nashville not part of nationwide recall

The new recall includes several model years of Kia and Hyundai vehicles from 2010 to 2019.
The nationwide recall of nearly 3.4 million Kia and Hyundai vehicles for risk of catching fire doesn't include the model years of vehicles that caught fire here
By Jeremy Finley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday’s nationwide recall of nearly 3.4 million Kia and Hyundai vehicles for risk of catching fire does not include the model years of vehicles that have already caught fire in the Nashville region.

The new recall includes several model years of Kia and Hyundai vehicles from 2010 to 2019.

The recall cites a potential electrical short with the hydraulic electronic control unit that can result in an engine fire while parked or driving.

Owners of these vehicles are encouraged to park them outside and away from structures.

WSMV4 Investigates has been reporting on car fires in 2016-2016 Kia Souls and 2016-2019 Kia Sorentos, but those model years have not been included in prior recalls nor were included in Wednesday’s recall.

In several of the cases, the cars that burned in Nashville were so thoroughly destroyed, no one can determine what caused the fire.

WSMV4 Investigates asked a Kia spokesman why the model years that have caught fire in Nashville are not included in the recall, but neither the statement released to us not its accompanying email had a thorough explanation.

The Kia spokesman wrote, “Please note there are many well known causes for various types of fires in all internal combustion vehicles.”

WSMV4 Investigates then asked if the spokesman if he was suggesting that there are other “well known causes” that may have caused the fires we’ve seen in the Nashville area, and we are awaiting his response.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Clockwise) Conor Logan, 28, Julian Alderman, 43, Joshua Shinbaum, 26, all of Franklin, and...
Franklin sex offender among 4 men indicted in child porn investigation
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor

Latest News

BMX bikes like these were stolen from Music City BMX over the weekend.
Nashville nonprofit ‘heartbroken’ after dozens of bikes stolen
The bear named Pinocchio arrived in July and has slowly been acclimating to his new environment.
Nashville Zoo welcomes new Andean bear
Her wax figure’s outfit mirrors her outfit from the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Kacey Musgraves gets new wax figure
Crews were busy setting up for the event on Wednesday morning.
People's Choice Country Awards set for Thursday