Kia/Hyundai vehicles that have caught on fire in Nashville not part of nationwide recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday’s nationwide recall of nearly 3.4 million Kia and Hyundai vehicles for risk of catching fire does not include the model years of vehicles that have already caught fire in the Nashville region.

The new recall includes several model years of Kia and Hyundai vehicles from 2010 to 2019.

The recall cites a potential electrical short with the hydraulic electronic control unit that can result in an engine fire while parked or driving.

Owners of these vehicles are encouraged to park them outside and away from structures.

WSMV4 Investigates has been reporting on car fires in 2016-2016 Kia Souls and 2016-2019 Kia Sorentos, but those model years have not been included in prior recalls nor were included in Wednesday’s recall.

In several of the cases, the cars that burned in Nashville were so thoroughly destroyed, no one can determine what caused the fire.

WSMV4 Investigates asked a Kia spokesman why the model years that have caught fire in Nashville are not included in the recall, but neither the statement released to us not its accompanying email had a thorough explanation.

The Kia spokesman wrote, “Please note there are many well known causes for various types of fires in all internal combustion vehicles.”

WSMV4 Investigates then asked if the spokesman if he was suggesting that there are other “well known causes” that may have caused the fires we’ve seen in the Nashville area, and we are awaiting his response.

