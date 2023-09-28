Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Middle Tennessee: Here’s what you need to do if you find it

Spotted Lanternflies are invasive insects that spread long distances when people and vehicles move infested material or items containing their egg masses.
Invasive fly detected in Middle Tennessee, here’s what you need to do if you find it
Invasive fly detected in Middle Tennessee, here’s what you need to do if you find it(Tennessee Department of Agriculture)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spotted lanternfly (SLF) was detected in Davidson County recently, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA).

The TDA reports Tennessee is the 16th state to detect this invasive species which was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014.

SLFs are invasive insects that spread long distances when people and vehicles move infested material or items containing their egg masses.

“Our Plant Certification Section inspectors responded to a tip from a vigilant citizen about a sighting of spotted lanternfly,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “This non-native insect is harmful to a range of crops and natural resources in our state. Wood products businesses and fruit growers could be especially vulnerable, and we want your help in watching out for this pest and eliminating any you find.”

Adults emerge in late summer or early fall and are about one inch long and one-half inch wide with visually striking wings, according to the TDA.

“Its favored host is Tree of Heaven and it shows preference for grape vines and fruit trees. It may also appear in other trees such as black walnut, maple, and yellow-poplar. Infested trees may exhibit wilting, defoliation, dieback, yield loss, and in severe cases, death. SLF adults and nymphs typically gather in large numbers on host plants feeding on nutrients and water. SLF lay eggs on trunks of host plants and other flat surfaces.”

Here’s what you need to know according to the TDA:

  • If you see SLF or an egg mass, take photos, then complete the form on Protect Tennessee Forests website at www.tn.gov/content/tn/protecttnforests/resources/report-a-pest.html.
  • Next, stomp the insect and destroy egg masses by smashing or dousing with rubbing alcohol. Check vehicles, boats, or campers to make sure they aren’t carrying any insects or eggs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school

Latest News

Caught on camera: Shoplifters assaulted, threw gasoline on Nashville Walgreens employee, police...
Caught on camera: Shoplifters assaulted, threw gasoline on Nashville Walgreens employee, police say
Very little rain expected over the next several days
First Alert Forecast: Rain lingers into the evening. Sunshine takes over tomorrow
Metro Nashville officer decommissioned following domestic assault arrest
Metro Nashville officer decommissioned following domestic assault arrest
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Murder investigation underway after man found in trunk of burned car off Nashville road