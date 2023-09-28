Good Samaritans help save man attempting suicide on highway, police say

Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from...
Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from suicide in northwest Atlanta.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Hope Dean and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A man in Georgia was saved thanks to the actions of two good Samaritans and the assistance of police.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two bystanders saw a man dangling from a highway overpass sign Sept. 4 around 2:30 a.m. and called 911.

An officer who responded said the man was threatening to jump.

The man refused to speak to the officer but responded to the men. Officials said they “displayed patience, empathy and understanding and began to build a rapport.”

The man eventually agreed to return to safe ground with the help of an officer.

In a statement, Atlanta police thanked the two men for their bravery in assisting the officer and “even taking the lead to de-escalate the situation to save someone’s life.”

“This is a great example of citizens and police working together,” police said.

Police said the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Anyone in need can seek help by calling the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school

Latest News

Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
The American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden offers dire warnings about Trump, accuses mainstream GOP of ‘deafening’ silence
Franklin podcasters provide a voice for women in midlife: Hot Flashes & Cool Topics
Franklin podcasters provide a voice for women in midlife: Hot Flashes, Cool Topics
Franklin podcasters provide a voice for women in midlife: Hot Flashes & Cool Topics
Hot Flashes & Cool Topics