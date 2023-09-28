Franklin podcasters provide a voice for women in midlife: Hot Flashes & Cool Topics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Most women who have ever had a monthly cycle will eventually go through menopause.

According to the National Institute on Aging, the menopausal transition most often begins between ages 45 and 55 and lasts about seven years.

With women living longer, more women are seeking solutions for symptoms like hot flashes, trouble sleeping, and low libido.

Podcasters Bridgette Garrett and Colleen Rosenblum can’t stop talking about it.

“So many women don’t go out of their house anymore or leave their jobs or lose their marriages, because they just don’t know about it,” Garrett said.

The Franklin friends met four years ago and share the facts of life for women in their prime, connecting over common concerns like menopause, empty nest, and changing careers.

They knew they weren’t alone.

“We started chatting: how hard could it be to start a podcast? Little did we know, it’s hard!” said Rosenblum.

Today the “Hot Flashes, Cool Topics” podcast is flourishing.

“We have 30,000 downloads. We have twenty-thousand followers on social media, and a private Facebook page with 4,500 alone,” Rosenblum added.

Podcast guests include celebrities and health experts who are certified by the North American Menopause Society.

“We’re very careful who we ask questions to because we want women to have evidence-based research to back it up,” Rosenblum said.

Their goal is to encourage women to get the help that could change their lives from midlife and beyond.

“If you go to a doctor and they don’t know the answer to a question, don’t feel guilty, find another doctor,” Rosenblum said. “They’re out there.”

The ladies will bring their podcast to life in Conversations with Prime Women at the Graduate Hotel in Nashville on October 8, 2023, from 12-5 p.m.

Eighties stars and actresses Melissa Gilbert, Lea Thompson, and Mindy Cohn will speak, along with nutrition, style, and health experts.

For tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conversations-with-prime-women-tickets-627388093677#:~:text=HOT%20FLASHES%20%26%20COOL%20TOPICS%3A%20CONVERSATIONS,stronger%20community%20for%20prime%20women!

