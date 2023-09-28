Former Franklin mayor saved from burning home, Good Samaritans honored

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department honored four Good Samaritans who helped save a former mayor and her husband from a house fire.

Lillian Stewart, who was the first woman mayor in Franklin, and her husband were home when it caught fire in June.

Three women were driving down the road when they saw the fire. They called 911 and went into the home to help get the couple out.

Franklin Deputy Police Chief J.P. Taylor was the first responder on scene. He was driving to work at the time and stopped to help.

“This is amazing, and I think this shows the character of the citizens of Franklin and the true American spirit,” Franklin Alderman Patrick Baggett said.

“We admire your courage, your selfless action, and your thoughtfulness for your fellow citizens. Thank you,” Stewart said.

Firefighters were able to save the home, but the fire still caused about $100,000 in damage.

