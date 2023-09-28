First Alert Forecast: Watch for flooding this afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect as isolated additional areas of flooding are possible through late afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - NEXT SEVERAL HOURS:

Watch for flooding this afternoon over southern Kentucky and areas north of I-40 in Middle Tennessee. Showers and storms will continue to slide down through the I-24 corridor. Remember -- if you encounter a road covered in water, turn around and go the other way.

Elsewhere in the Mid State, we’ll have variable cloud cover. Highs will average around 80 degrees.

Watch for localized flooding this afternoon especially north of Nashville. (WSMV)

TONIGHT & TOMORROW:

A few showers will linger into tonight, but generally, our weather will be trending drier.

An isolated shower will be possible early tomorrow too, before drier, brighter weather develops during the mid-late afternoon. Count on highs in the low-mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunny and warmer weather is expected this weekend. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s. Watch for areas of fog early Saturday especially. Around sunrise, temperatures will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunshine and hot weather are likely for the first several days of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.