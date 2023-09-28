First Alert Forecast: Rain lingers into the evening. Sunshine takes over tomorrow

Temperature remain in the 80s
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rain continues through the early evening. Sunshine dominates the weather forecast Friday afternoon through next week resulting in warmer than average temperatures.

NEXT SEVERAL HOURS:

The heaviest downpours could still generate some brief, localized flooding of poor drainage areas this afternoon as the rain continues to slide southeastward over the I-24 corridor. Remember -- if you encounter a road covered in water, turn around and go the other way. Most areas will just receive beneficial rain, however (as opposed to rain that produces brief flooding in areas that don’t drain well).

Elsewhere in the Mid State, we’ll have variable cloud cover.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW:

A few showers will linger into tonight, but generally, our weather will be trending drier. The low will be in the mid 60s.

An isolated shower will be possible early tomorrow too, before drier, brighter weather develops during the mid-late afternoon. Count on highs in the low-mid 80s.

Very little rain expected over the next several days
Very little rain expected over the next several days(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunny and warmer weather is expected this weekend. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s. Watch for areas of fog early Saturday especially. Around sunrise, temperatures will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunshine and hot weather are likely for the first several days of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There will be isolated showers possible late Thursday

