Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash

It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has died following an early morning crash in West Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said she was speeding down I-40 West near the Charlotte Pike exit when, for unknown reasons, she left the interstate and traveled down an embankment and through a rock wall before hitting a pole and a fence.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

