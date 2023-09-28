Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has died following an early morning crash in West Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said she was speeding down I-40 West near the Charlotte Pike exit when, for unknown reasons, she left the interstate and traveled down an embankment and through a rock wall before hitting a pole and a fence.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.