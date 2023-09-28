Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Well, if you were waiting for a One Dance to Hotline Bling in Nashville during the first two nights of October in Nashville, it looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Hip hop superstar Drake’s concerts on Oct. 1 and 2 at Bridgestone Arena have been postponed.

Bridgestone reports new dates are being finalized and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will all be honored.

The Drake concerts scheduled for October 1 and 2 in Nashville are postponed. Dates are being finalized and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. All tickets will be honored. pic.twitter.com/LDosgDUHVy — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) September 28, 2023

