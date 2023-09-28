Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will all be honored.
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Well, if you were waiting for a One Dance to Hotline Bling in Nashville during the first two nights of October in Nashville, it looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Hip hop superstar Drake’s concerts on Oct. 1 and 2 at Bridgestone Arena have been postponed.

Related Coverage:
Drake announces tour stop in Nashville
Drake reschedules Nashville tour date, adds new show

Bridgestone reports new dates are being finalized and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will all be honored.

“The Drake concerts scheduled for October 1 and 2 in Nashville are postponed. Dates are being finalized and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. All tickets will be honored,” Bridgestone Arena announced.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined

Latest News

A school bus carrying elementary students crashed in Sumner County.
School bus crashes into fence in Portland, TN
All 43 students onboard were able to exit the bus on their own.
School bus crash in Sumner County
The Federal Railroad Administration awarded TDOT $23.7 million on Thursday morning.
TDOT awarded $23.7M federal grant to improve railroads
Some of country music's top artists will be honored Thursday night at the Grand Ole Opry.
Holly and Amanda live with the Today Show's Dylan Dreyer