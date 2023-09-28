Caught on camera: Shoplifters assaulted, threw gasoline on Nashville Walgreens employee, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are working to identify two shoplifters who allegedly assaulted a Walgreens employee on Sept. 3.

Police said two women allegedly shoplifted items from a Walgreens at 1081 Murfreesboro Pike and then attacked a store employee who confronted them.

The victim was able to retrieve the items from the suspects but was physically assaulted by them, according to police. One of the women retrieved a gas can from the trunk of a black Chevrolet four-door sedan and threw gasoline on the victim before the two fled in the car.

“Anyone who recognizes the women from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” MNPD said.

