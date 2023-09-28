NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of high-end music and beauty equipment in East Nashville recently, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said detectives are working to identify a man wanted for at least two recent burglaries.

The man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, entered an unlocked Russell Street storage unit on Sept. 12 when the owner was working nearby. The suspect was able to steal thousands of dollars worth of music equipment, police said. The victim later found it listed on Facebook Marketplace for sale.

Last week, the same suspect allegedly broke into The Beauty Parlor on South 10th Street and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including hair dryers and professional scissors.

Police said that the man could be involved in area porch thefts as well.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

Caught on camera: Man wanted after stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of music, beauty equipment in Nashville (Reese, Brooke (MNPD) | WSMV)

