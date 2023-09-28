An unborn baby dead after a pregnant woman shot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An unborn baby died after her mom was shot in Nashville on Tuesday night.

Metro Nashville Police are still searching for the person who shot her.

People could still see the blood on the ground on Lewis Street where neighbors said the shooting happened hours after.

A spot on the sidewalk at a Lewis Street gas station was overlooked by drivers this afternoon. It marks the place where a soon to be mother’s life was forever changed. A puddle of blood left after the eight-month pregnant woman was shot.

“I just came home from work and I saw all of the crime scene tape with the police right there, and I knew it was something pretty serious,” said James Dalton, who lives nearby.

Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. A car drove up to a group outside the gas station. One person got out of the car and sprayed bear spray at the crowd. A man in the crowd started shooting at the car. The soon-to-be mom was hit. She was dropped off at the hospital by the driver. The victim was a surprise to neighbors.

“It’s a pregnant woman, I didn’t know that, that’s sad,” Dalton said.

But the violence isn’t.

“Yeah, that’s kind of common around here, off and on,” Dalton said.

Neighbors told WSMV4 there have been a few incidents involving bear spray in recent weeks. Police did confirm this does appear to be related to an ongoing dispute between several women.

