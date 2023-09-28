1 hurt in crash involving WeGo Transit bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a crash involving a WeGo bus and an SUV Wednesday night in South Nashville.

According to WeGo, one of their transit buses was on the north side of Nolensville Pike when it struck a red Chevrolet Traverse around 7:15 p.m. The Traverse was attempting to cross in front of the bus as it entered the road from a bus stop near Fairline Drive.

One passenger on the WeGo bus suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment, WeGo reported.

