1 hurt in crash involving WeGo Transit bus

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Fairlane Drive.
One person was injured after a crash involving a WeGo bus on Wednesday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a crash involving a WeGo bus and an SUV Wednesday night in South Nashville.

According to WeGo, one of their transit buses was on the north side of Nolensville Pike when it struck a red Chevrolet Traverse around 7:15 p.m. The Traverse was attempting to cross in front of the bus as it entered the road from a bus stop near Fairline Drive.

One passenger on the WeGo bus suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment, WeGo reported.

