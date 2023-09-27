Wanted man in custody for shooting that injured two boys in North Nashville

The man is alleged to have recklessly fired the shots toward the children as they exited a school bus on September 11.
22-year-old Sylvester Buford was arrested and booked on Tuesday morning.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting on Sep. 11 that injured two boys as they got off a school bus in North Nashville is in custody.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 22-year-old Sylvester Buford was arrested on Tuesday and booked on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Buford is believed to be responsible for a shooting in the Cumberland View neighborhood that injured a 16-year-old and grazed a 6-year-old as they got home from school.

Buford is alleged to have recklessly fired the shots toward the children at 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street. As he fired shots, a passenger inside a white Honda Accord was also shooting toward the group of children and Buford as the vehicle drove by, police said.

Police believe that Buford’s gunfire injured the boys.

“The 16-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder,” MNPD said. “The 6-year-old was taken by private vehicle to Centennial Hospital with a graze wound to the back and was treated.”

Buford remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

