Tobacco barn destroyed, 4 acres lost after fire near Barren Plains

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tobacco barn caught fire near Barren Plains Tuesday night, destroying the structure and several acres of land nearby, Smokey Barn News reports.

The fire was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on Highway 161 near Minnis Road. Crews arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames, which fire officials said made the fire’s spread difficult to control.

North Robertson Fire and Rescue told SBN that an estimated four acres were lost in the fire. A nearby utility pole affected by the fire was quickly tended to by electrical crews.

The barn was located close to the highway, causing a temporary road closure as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The structure is considered a total loss. SBN reported this is the fourth tobacco barn lost to fire this season.

