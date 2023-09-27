Six months after Covenant shooting, grieving parents say there’s still work to do

Parents say there’s still much work to do to keep kids safe in schools.
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in March.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Wednesday marked six months since an armed shooter went inside the Covenant School, killing three children and three adults in a tragedy that shocked the Nashville community.

Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows Action Fund, a nonprofit founded after the shooting to fight for students’ safety in schools, released a statement Wednesday, saying there’s still much to do to keep kids safe.

The group pushed for the Tennessee General Assembly to pass substantial legislation to prevent guns from getting in the wrong hands during Gov. Bill Lee’s special session on public safety. But the group and other advocates were disappointed when the session ended without any major changes.

Many parents said the victims killed on March 27 — Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, all 9, and staff members Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill — all deserved more.

“Today is the six-month anniversary of the tragic shooting at our beloved Covenant School. It’s a day that brings our community a great deal of grief and one dedicated to six precious lives: Hallie, Will, Evelyn, Mike, Cindy, and Katherine. For many in our community, there is only before March 27th and after. So much has changed for us,” the group said. “Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows Action Fund wants to remind Tennesseans that there is still much to be done to keep our children safe. The past several weeks have seen several shootings related to schools. We can and must do better.

Today, we take time to grieve. In that grief, we find strength from a God who is not distant but who draws near and encourages us to do more to make the world safe for every child in TN.”

