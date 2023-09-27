Six months after Covenant School shooting, here’s what’s changed in Tennessee

In the six months since, the shooting served as a catalyst for an August special session at the Capitol on public safety and guns.
Remembering the six people killed in a school shooting at Covenant Elementary in Nashville.
Remembering the six people killed in a school shooting at Covenant Elementary in Nashville.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six months since The Covenant School shooting, and there are hundreds of red ribbons still clinging to homes and mailboxes across Green Hills.

People will never forget March 27, when a shooter opened fire at the private Christian school, killing six people. Three children and three staff members were among the dead.

In the six months since the shooting served as a catalyst for an August special session at the Capitol on public safety and guns. More than 100 bills were introduced, but only four made it to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. One of which directs the Department of Safety to provide free gun locks to Tennesseans, if they want one.

Related Coverage:
Covenant School kindergartners thank woman who sheltered them on day of shooting
Six months after Covenant shooting, grieving parents say there’s still work to do

Gov. Lee also signed a law in May, investing $230 million to strengthen safety at schools. It required schools to lock their exterior doors while students are present, and allotted $140 million to ensure each public school has a full-time, armed School Resource Officer (SRO).

The Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows Action Fund, a nonprofit founded after the shooting to fight for students’ safety in schools, released a statement Wednesday, saying there’s still more to do to keep kids safe.

The Covenant School launched a gratitude campaign in September, recognizing the people and businesses who’ve shown them support in the hours and months since the tragedy.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Clockwise) Conor Logan, 28, Julian Alderman, 43, Joshua Shinbaum, 26, all of Franklin, and...
Franklin sex offender among 4 men indicted in child porn investigation
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2002, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George, right,...
McNair, George among 8 Titans nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class
An unborn baby was killed in a shooting, a fire destroyed an abandoned flower shop and a...
Wednesday evening news update
Gov. Lee breaks ground on Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville
Gov. Lee breaks ground on $415M Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville
State officials broke ground on Wednesday on a new state law enforcement training academy in...
Groundbreaking on law enforcement training site