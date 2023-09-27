Six months after Covenant School shooting, here’s what’s changed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six months since The Covenant School shooting, and there are hundreds of red ribbons still clinging to homes and mailboxes across Green Hills.

People will never forget March 27, when a shooter opened fire at the private Christian school, killing six people. Three children and three staff members were among the dead.

In the six months since the shooting served as a catalyst for an August special session at the Capitol on public safety and guns. More than 100 bills were introduced, but only four made it to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. One of which directs the Department of Safety to provide free gun locks to Tennesseans, if they want one.

Gov. Lee also signed a law in May, investing $230 million to strengthen safety at schools. It required schools to lock their exterior doors while students are present, and allotted $140 million to ensure each public school has a full-time, armed School Resource Officer (SRO).

The Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows Action Fund, a nonprofit founded after the shooting to fight for students’ safety in schools, released a statement Wednesday, saying there’s still more to do to keep kids safe.

The Covenant School launched a gratitude campaign in September, recognizing the people and businesses who’ve shown them support in the hours and months since the tragedy.

