Silver Alert issued for missing Warren County man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Warren County man on Wednesday afternoon.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department reports the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Richard McDougal at about 1 p.m.

McDougal was last seen Tuesday night between 8-10 p.m. at his home on Twin Lakes Drive. He has made previous comments about wanting to go to Chattanooga, according to the sheriff’s department.

“If you have any information on Mr. McDougal, please contact Investigator Gary Kemper at (931) 473-8032, or the 911 Center at (931) 668-7000,” WCSD said.

9/27/23 @ 1:41 P.M. UPDATE Mr. McDougal has been LOCATED. Thank you for your help. 9/27/23 @ 1:00 p.m. UPDATE:... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

