Scam alert: Callers impersonating Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, using officer’s names

"If you receive a call like this, hang up and do not give them any banking information or personal identifying information," HPD said.
Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville police are warning the public of an ongoing scam involving callers impersonating the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office while using officer’s names.

Police said they’ve received several calls from locals regarding the phone call scam.

“If you receive a call like this, hang up and do not give them any banking information or personal identifying information,” HPD said.

Police add that government agencies and police departments will never ask for money over the phone. So, if you have suspicions a call may be a scam, hang up and dial the department directly using their listed phone number.

“If you receive a call like this and have given any information out, please contact HPD at our non-emergency line 615.822.1111,” HPD said.

