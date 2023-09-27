People’s Choice Country Awards to air LIVE from Grand Ole Opry on WSMV4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards will be held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville Thursday night.

Crews were busy setting up for the event on Wednesday morning. The two-hour award show, airing on WSMV4, will include performances, tributes and fan-voted awards given to the biggest names in country music, according to NBC Insider. The event will be hosted by country music group Little Big Town.

“We are honored to host the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world,” the band told NBC Insider. “We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry [House] stage for this magical night of music.”

Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Carley Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, and HARDY are among the country music stars expected to attend the event. Shelton will present the “Country Music Icon” Award to Toby Keith, according to NBC Insider.

“We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever ‘Country Icon’ Award,” Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told NBC News. “As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history.”

Judd will also be honored with the Country Champion Award.

“Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music,” Tryon said. “Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched. We can’t think of a better person to honor as our inaugural ‘Country Champion.’”

The People’s Country Awards will air on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. Voting has closed.

Here are the nominated artists and bands:

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

ERNEST

Megan Moroney

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023

“Fast Car” - Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)

“Last Night” - Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)

“Love You Anyway” - Luke Combs (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)

“Need A Favor” - Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)

“Tennessee Orange” - Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)

“Thank God” - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

“Thinkin’ Bout Me” - Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)

“wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

1. “Beer With My Friends” - Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)

2. “Cowgirls” - Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)

3. “red” - HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)

4. “Save Me” - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll)

5. “Thank God” - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

6. “wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

7. “We Don’t Fight Anymore” - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)

8. “You, Me, And Whiskey” - Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

“Dawns” - Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)

“Just Say I’m Sorry” - P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)

“Life Goes On” - Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)

“Seasons” - Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)

“Texas” - Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder)

“That’s Not How This Works” - Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)

“UNHEALTHY” - Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain (Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)

“Wasted” - Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

THE ALBUM OF 2023

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Different Man - Kane Brown

Gettin’ Old - Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Religiously. The Album . - Bailey Zimmerman

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

the mockingbird & THE CROW - HARDY

Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

“In Your Love” - Tyler Childers

“Need a Favor” - Jelly Roll

“Tennessee Orange” - Megan Moroney

“Thank God” - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

“Thought You Should Know” - Morgan Wallen

“wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“Where We Started” - Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

“You Proof” - Morgan Wallen

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

