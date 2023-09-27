Non-profit says MNPS ignored requests for answers on threat response, plans protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, formed after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, announced plans to protest Thursday after it said Metro Nashville Public Schools ignored its request for answers about how it responded to a threat at Overton High School on Monday.

The foundation asked the school board and MNPS to review it’s response after parents said they received text messages from students about an active shooter threat, but no message from school officials for about an hour.

A protest is planned for Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Overton High School.

“Neither the foundation nor concerned parents will be placated by the school’s generic response to serious concerns recently brought forth. Our foundation has forwarded several emails to several school officials with no response. Calls have gone unreturned by our team and parents. It is proving to be another example of a failure by MNPS and school officials to take the concerns brought forward seriously & keep communication lines flowing. The foundation for these concerned parents is not going away. The issue will not be swept under an administrative rug. We will be heard,” said National Director Daniel Chapin.

WSMV4 reached out to Metro Nashville Public Schools about parent concerns. The district said while principals try to keep parents informed quickly — their first priority is securing the building.

MNPS also said since many students have cell phones sometimes the students contact their parents before they can send out a callout. The district says after any incident like Mondays, they will continue to review and refine their emergency response.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed Monday night that a ninth-grade student was arrested. Police said two calls came in reporting an active shooter, but they were found to be false calls upon further investigation.

The student was charged in juvenile court with making a threat of mass violence, making a false report, and abuse of the 911 system.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.