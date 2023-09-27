Nashville murder suspect arrested in East Tennessee

David Henry is accused of shooting Kelvin Stowers Jr. and dumping his body in South Nashville.
A body was left on Keeley Drive over the weekend.
A body was left on Keeley Drive over the weekend.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The suspect wanted for the shooting death of a man in south Nashville on Saturday has been arrested in East Tennessee, Metro Nashville Police said Tuesday night.

Police said David Henry, 28, was arrested in Jefferson County in connection with the death of Kelvin Stowers Jr., 26, on Keeley Drive. Police had issued an alert on Henry’s SUV. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted it and stopped him on Tuesday.

Stowers died after he was apparently shot inside a vehicle. Police said the suspect left his body near the intersection of Keeley Drive and Haywood Lane in the Antioch area.

Previous coverage
Man shot in car, body left in street near Antioch

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Latest News

A motion to defer action until the board’s December meeting failed for lack of a second.
Board takes no action against Alderman Hanson
Dozens attend a meeting held by Metro Parks to discuss future plans for Brookmeade Park.
Brookmeade Park idea meeting
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin board takes no action on ethics complaint against Hanson
Judge Seth Norman established the Davidson County Drug Court in 1996, one of the first recovery...
Judge who created Davidson County Drug Court dies