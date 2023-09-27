Nashville murder suspect arrested in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The suspect wanted for the shooting death of a man in south Nashville on Saturday has been arrested in East Tennessee, Metro Nashville Police said Tuesday night.

Police said David Henry, 28, was arrested in Jefferson County in connection with the death of Kelvin Stowers Jr., 26, on Keeley Drive. Police had issued an alert on Henry’s SUV. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted it and stopped him on Tuesday.

Stowers died after he was apparently shot inside a vehicle. Police said the suspect left his body near the intersection of Keeley Drive and Haywood Lane in the Antioch area.

BREAKING: David Henry, 28, is in custody in Jefferson County for Sat's murder of Kelvin Stowers Jr., 26, on Keeley Drive in South Nashville. MNPD detectives had issued an alert on Henry's SUV. A @TNHighwayPatrol trooper spotted it & stopped him today in Jefferson County. pic.twitter.com/FgKIj5wECg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 27, 2023

