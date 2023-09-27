Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting

The woman is expected to recover but her unborn child did not survive.
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.(Google Maps)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are looking for the person who opened fire at a car and struck the pregnant passenger inside on Tuesday night.

According to MNPD, a black Nissan Maxima drove up to a group of people in the 600 block of Lewis Street, a woman got out of the backseat and used bear spray on the crowd, causing them to run away. The woman returned to the car and as it drove away, a man began firing shots at the car.

The gunfire hit a 23-year-old pregnant woman in the front passenger seat of the Maxima. She was driven to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive but her unborn child died as a result of her injuries. The Maxima left Vanderbilt and was recovered this morning on Decatur Street.

MNPD detectives are working to confirm the shooter’s identity, who is described as a young man wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.

