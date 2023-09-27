Metro Parks holds meeting to discuss future plans for Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people gave Metro Parks suggestions about what to do with Brookmeade Park now that the homeless issue has been answered.

Metro Parks said it wanted as many people as possible to come to Tuesday’s meeting with an idea of what they want the park to look like.

“After two years and so much work, it is just amazing that we are at this point, because the things we saw were horrific, not necessarily just because it was affecting the neighborhood but because it was human beings,” Mit Voecks said.

For years Voecks said people all over the West Nashville area watched as dozens of homeless people set up camps like this all over Brookmeade Park.

“People were overdosing on the sidewalk. There was all types of fighting and assaults going on,” Voecks said.

So, she and other neighbors demanded change from Metro Parks.

“We started cleaning up back in January after the last of the residents that were there moved out,” Phil Lucett, Metro Parks Assistant Director of Maintenance, said.

Metro Parks not only cleaned up the park, but closed it down for nine months for assessment, safety checks, repairs, and now renovations.

“That’s what you’re seeing up there is all the ideas that the community brought to Metro. These greens dots are what you would like to see, so if you’d like to see paddle boards, put a green dot there. If you’d like to see a playground put a green dot there,” Voecks said.

They’re using these suggestions for a construction plan they’ll use to get money and hire a contractor to start work.

“To have this kind of step from where we saw it two years ago is amazing. We’ll be able to use the park again,” Voecks said.

Metro Parks said it hopes to have a new Brookmeade Park open sometime next fall.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.