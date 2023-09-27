Metro Nashville school district pens letter to parents after recent false school threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following several false threats against its schools over the past few weeks, Metro Nashville Public Schools sent a letter to parents explaining their response to these threats.

The school district explains that while these threats have all turned out to be a hoax, they and law enforcement must take them seriously until proven to be false.

“While we know the likelihood of a phone or social media threat being credible is extremely low, our schools and the police department must take them seriously until proven otherwise. MNPS isn’t the only school district experiencing these problems; we’ve seen them happening all over the country in the last couple of years.”

MNPS also challenges students to understand that while some may think these are pranks to get them out of classes or school, threats against a school are extremely serious and carry significant legal and disciplinary penalties. Next, they implore parents to talk to their children.

“Please take a moment to talk to your kids. Making or sharing online threats, calling in threats, or sharing rumors of a threat can be a big deal. In fact, the law now has a strict zero-tolerance policy about this, leading to serious legal trouble. One of our students this week was arrested for making a threat that caused panic and fear amongst students, parents, and staff – while requiring significant police resources to be deployed to our school to investigate.”

The district encourages anyone who comes across any threats online to immediately notify the school or police. MNPS also cites the spread of rumors online by parents and students alike is dangerous and also warrants a report to the school, district and police.

“This is particularly important during lockout or lockdown situations when schools and law enforcement are still assessing the situation to determine the safety of students. It is natural for children and even adults to speculate, but we must wait for the facts to be investigated and shared by law enforcement and school officials before jumping to conclusions.”

You can read the letter, in its entirety below:

