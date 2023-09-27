Man wanted for Nashville murder captured in Chattanooga

Edwin Harris, 35, was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury for first-degree murder earlier this month in the killing of 35-year-old Juan Marquez.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted in a Nashville murder has been taken into custody in Chattanooga.

Edwin Harris, 35, indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury for first-degree murder earlier this month in the killing of 35-year-old Juan Marquez, was taken into custody for unrelated charges., according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Marquez was injured in a shooting at Sudekum Apartments, 90 Charles E. Davis Blvd., in April. He was found lying just outside the door of his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

At the time, the motive was unclear. Harris will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Clockwise) Conor Logan, 28, Julian Alderman, 43, Joshua Shinbaum, 26, all of Franklin, and...
Franklin sex offender among 4 men indicted in child porn investigation
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Latest News

People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Six months after Covenant shooting, grieving parents say there’s still work to do
Severe Threat
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain through Thursday, drier weekend
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton releases Vols-themed version of ‘Rockstar’ album featuring live version of Rocky Top