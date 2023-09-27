Man wanted for Nashville murder captured in Chattanooga

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted in a Nashville murder has been taken into custody in Chattanooga.

Edwin Harris, 35, indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury for first-degree murder earlier this month in the killing of 35-year-old Juan Marquez, was taken into custody for unrelated charges., according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Marquez was injured in a shooting at Sudekum Apartments, 90 Charles E. Davis Blvd., in April. He was found lying just outside the door of his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

At the time, the motive was unclear. Harris will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.