Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood

“Some things should simply rise above politics—especially resources that TN mothers, children & families have counted on for decades.”
Governor Bill Lee
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee responded to the news of the federal government withholding funding for reproductive healthcare in the stat.e, which is reportedly going to Planned Parenthood.

“The federal government withheld critical funding from TN families, so they could funnel taxpayer dollars to a radical political organization. Some things should simply rise above politics — especially resources that TN mothers, children & families have counted on for decades,” Gov. Lee said on X (Twitter) Wednesday morning.

Lee also responded to an article from the Memphis Commercial Appeal, which reported on the state losing the funding to Planned Parenthood.

“This is wrong on many levels, & the federal government should correct their mistake. In the meantime, TN will continue to fill the void & ensure families across our state receive the resources they need,” Lee said.

Related Coverage:
Republican leaders create group to examine impact of federal education funding

The Tennessee Senate Democrats responded to the governor’s posts on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, seemingly mocking his quote, “Some things should simply rise above politics.”

“The federal government has been trying to provide affordable health coverage to 300,000 working people for more than a decade, but you and the @TNGOP don’t like the program for radical political reasons,” the TN Senate Dems said.

The Tennessee House Republicans also chimed in on funding change in the state.

“Another example of the federal government trying to shove their agenda down the throats of Tennesseans. Our commitment to protecting life is unwavering, and we will explore every option to rid this radical maneuver from Tennessee.”

