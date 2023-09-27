Gov. Lee breaks ground on $415M Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy (MALETA) at Cockrill Bend in Nashville on Wednesday.

MALETA is a $415 million campus that will include training facilities for state and local law enforcement, housing and dining for cadets and staff, and a new administrative headquarters building for the Tennessee Department of Correction and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security.

The campus is designed to provide better training for Tennessee’s law enforcement while increasing collaboration and information sharing across agencies.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” said Gov. Lee. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I’ve always said that every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and this shared facility will significantly enhance training and resources that law enforcement agencies need to deliver that quality of life.”

MALETA facilities will be utilized by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for training local law enforcement, members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and corrections officers.

