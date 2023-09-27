Gov. Lee breaks ground on $415M Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville

“State-of-the-art campus marks historic investment in law enforcement,” Lee said.
State officials broke ground on Wednesday on a new state law enforcement training academy in the Cockrill Bend area of Nashville.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy (MALETA) at Cockrill Bend in Nashville on Wednesday.

MALETA is a $415 million campus that will include training facilities for state and local law enforcement, housing and dining for cadets and staff, and a new administrative headquarters building for the Tennessee Department of Correction and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security.

The campus is designed to provide better training for Tennessee’s law enforcement while increasing collaboration and information sharing across agencies.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” said Gov. Lee. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I’ve always said that every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and this shared facility will significantly enhance training and resources that law enforcement agencies need to deliver that quality of life.”

MALETA facilities will be utilized by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for training local law enforcement, members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and corrections officers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Clockwise) Conor Logan, 28, Julian Alderman, 43, Joshua Shinbaum, 26, all of Franklin, and...
Franklin sex offender among 4 men indicted in child porn investigation
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2002, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George, right,...
McNair, George among 8 Titans nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class
Remembering the six people killed in a school shooting at Covenant Elementary in Nashville.
Six months after Covenant School shooting, here’s what’s changed in Tennessee
An unborn baby was killed in a shooting, a fire destroyed an abandoned flower shop and a...
Wednesday evening news update
State officials broke ground on Wednesday on a new state law enforcement training academy in...
Groundbreaking on law enforcement training site