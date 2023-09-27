Franklin board takes no action on ethics complaint against Hanson

A motion to defer action until the board’s December meeting failed for lack of a second.
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen took no action on an ethics complaint filed against Alderwoman Gabrielle Hanson.

A motion to defer action on the findings and recommendation regarding Hanson until its December meeting failed for lack of a second.

Several members of the community spoke in favor and against the board issuing the censure during a public comment period prior to considering action.

Hanson has filed a lawsuit against the City of Franklin Ethics Commission in Williamson County Chancery Court. The next hearing on that case is set for Nov. 30.

Hanson’s term as an at-large alderman ends at the end of the current term. Hanson is running for mayor against current mayor Dr. Ken Moore. The election will be held Oct. 24 with early voting occurring from Oct. 4 to 19.

