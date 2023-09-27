First Alert Forecast: Strong storm risk today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid State due to the threat of isolated strong to severe storms late this afternoon and into this evening.

The highest threat for a strong storm or two is mainly north of I-40, especially in parts of Southern Kentucky.

Any storm could produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

We are not expecting widespread storm activity today and, in fact, some areas are going to end up staying dry.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-upper 80s for most with more mugginess than recent days.

LATE WEEK

A few lingering showers and storms will stick around into our Thursday. And while there is no severe weather threat, we could still see some isolated heavy downpours. Yet again, not everyone will end up seeing rain on Thursday, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy. We’ll dry things out on Friday afternoon and get some sunshine back for the day. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND

Sunny and very warm weather is expected this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week will stay warm and sunny for Monday and Tuesday.

