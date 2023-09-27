First Alert Forecast: Strong storm risk today

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for strong-to-severe storms this evening.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southen Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid State due to the threat of isolated strong to severe storms late this afternoon and into this evening.

The highest threat for a strong storm or two is mainly north of I-40, especially in parts of Southern Kentucky.

Any storm could produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

We are not expecting widespread storm activity today and, in fact, some areas are going to end up staying dry.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-upper 80s for most with more mugginess than recent days.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

LATE WEEK

A few lingering showers and storms will stick around into our Thursday. And while there is no severe weather threat, we could still see some isolated heavy downpours. Yet again, not everyone will end up seeing rain on Thursday, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy. We’ll dry things out on Friday afternoon and get some sunshine back for the day. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND

Sunny and very warm weather is expected this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week will stay warm and sunny for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Clockwise) Conor Logan, 28, Julian Alderman, 43, Joshua Shinbaum, 26, all of Franklin, and...
Franklin sex offender among 4 men indicted in child porn investigation
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Parents stand outside John Overton High School in Nashville waiting on their children after a...
Overton High parents outraged at school district after false threat

Latest News

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible for parts of the Mid State Wednesday afternoon...
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms for some Wednesday
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday. Lisa Spencer tells us what to expect in...
Tuesday evening First Alert forecast
The colder months are not far away and you may be wondering what lies ahead. Cruz Medina tells...
El Nino's impact on fall
There's a low-end severe weather potential on Wednesday for parts of Middle Tennessee &...
First Alert Forecast: Isolated strong - severe storms on Wednesday