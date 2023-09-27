FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain through Thursday, drier weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid State due to the threat of isolated strong to severe storms. More rain Thursday followed by a dry pattern this weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Storms are mainly across the southwest portion of Middle Tennessee. Any storm could produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

We are not expecting widespread storm activity, and, in fact, some areas are going to stay dry.

THROUGH MORNING

After a break in the rain, we’ll have another round of rain overnight with a few isolated thunderstorms. The low will be in the upper 60s.

MORE LATE WEEK RAIN CHANCES

A few lingering showers and storms will stick around Thursday. And while there is no severe weather threat, we could still see some isolated heavy downpours. Yet again, not everyone will end up seeing rain on Thursday, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.

A few showers linger into early Friday. By afternoon sunshine will return. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND

Morning fog is expected Saturday, otherwise, sunny and very warm weather is expected this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Next week will stay warm and sunny for Monday to Wednesday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

