Fire erupts at vacant building that had no power
Firefighters are trying to figure out how the fire started.
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vacant building on Gallatin Road caught fire early Wednesday morning according to the Nashville Fire Department.
WSMV 4 News crews saw tires inside the building.
Investigators said there was no electricity connected to the building so they’re trying to figure out how the fire started.
