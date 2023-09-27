Fire erupts at vacant building that had no power

Firefighters are trying to figure out how the fire started.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vacant building on Gallatin Road caught fire early Wednesday morning according to the Nashville Fire Department.

WSMV 4 News crews saw tires inside the building.

Investigators said there was no electricity connected to the building so they’re trying to figure out how the fire started.

