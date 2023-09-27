Fire erupts at abandoned flower shop in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vacant building caught fire early Wednesday morning in East Nashville, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The fire broke out at an old flower shop on Gallatin Pike, between Greenland Avenue and McAlpine Avenue. Tires from the next-door tire shop may have also been a factor.

Investigators said there was no electricity connected to the building.

