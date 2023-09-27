Fire erupts at abandoned flower shop in East Nashville

Firefighters are trying to figure out how the fire started.
Fire investigators said there was no electricity connected to the building.
By Amanda Hara and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vacant building caught fire early Wednesday morning in East Nashville, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The fire broke out at an old flower shop on Gallatin Pike, between Greenland Avenue and McAlpine Avenue. Tires from the next-door tire shop may have also been a factor.

Investigators said there was no electricity connected to the building.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Clockwise) Conor Logan, 28, Julian Alderman, 43, Joshua Shinbaum, 26, all of Franklin, and...
Franklin sex offender among 4 men indicted in child porn investigation
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Parents stand outside John Overton High School in Nashville waiting on their children after a...
Overton High parents outraged at school district after false threat

Latest News

Man wanted for drive-by shooting that injured 2 boys getting off school bus, police say
Wanted man in custody for shooting that injured two boys in North Nashville
22-year-old Sylvester Buford was arrested and booked on Tuesday morning.
Man charged in shooting that injured two students
Fire investigators said there was no electricity connected to the building.
Abandoned flower shop burns in East Nashville
A body was left on Keeley Drive over the weekend.
Nashville murder suspect arrested in East Tennessee