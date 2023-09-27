Dolly Parton releases Vols-themed version of ‘Rockstar’ album featuring live version of Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is teaming up with the Tennessee Vols again, this time to release a UT-themed version of her rock album Rockstar on CD.

The album marked Dolly’s first jump into rock music. Now, Vol fans can treat themselves to a special version that includes a live recording of Rocky Top. The CD release comes just a day after the country star announced a line of UT-themed merch.

Previous Coverage: Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch

The album can be pre-ordered here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.