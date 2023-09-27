Country star Kacey Musgraves gets new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Nashville

Her wax figure’s outfit mirrors her outfit from the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Country music star Kacey Musgraves takes a selfie with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in...
Country music star Kacey Musgraves takes a selfie with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Nashville.(Madame Tussauds)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kacey Musgraves, the Grammy-winning country music star, has a new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Nashville.

Musgraves’ figure is wearing a white lace jumpsuit styled with a nose stud, gold rings and hoop earrings, as well as donated heals, according to a media release.

Her wax figure’s outfit mirrors her outfit from the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. To create an interactive experience for guests, Madame Tussauds said fans can perform a duet with Musgraves, who’s known for her hits like “Rainbow,” “Butterflies,” and “Golden Hour.”

Kacey Musgraves poses with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Nashville.
Kacey Musgraves poses with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Nashville.(Madame Tussauds)

“As a country music icon, there is no better artist we’d like to welcome to the Madame Tussauds Nashville family than Kacey Musgraves,” Marketing Manager Monica Jackson. “She is one of country music’s most beloved stars and we’re honored for guests to welcome and sing with her at our attraction.”

Musgraves’ new figure took about six months to create by a team of twenty London-based artists, Madame Tussauds said in the release. Studio artists worked closely with Musgraves and her team of make-up artists and hairstylists to capture her exact measurements, hair color, eye color, skin tone and complexion, according to the wax museum.

“What an honor, I never even knew I wanted this to be a bucket list moment,” Musgraves said in the release. “You all did an amazing job.”

Guests can visit Musgraves’ new figure beginning Friday, Sept. 29. Guests are encouraged to visit Madame Tussauds’ website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

