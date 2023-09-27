Burn ban issued for Murfreesboro, Rutherford County ‘until conditions improve’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A burn ban has been issued for the City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County due to a lack of rain, according to the county and city fire departments.

Fire marshals issued the mandatory open burning ban on Wednesday morning after a prolonged period without rain.

Officials said the ban will be effective immediately and will remain in effect until conditions improve. No burn permits will be issued in the city limits until the ban is lifted.

“The lack of rain makes conditions favorable for rapidly spreading fires and the potential for causing significant damage,” said Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal Brian Lowe. “We will be keeping a close eye on the conditions during this time of drought.”

The agencies explain the ban will be in place until both jurisdictions experience a substantial amount of rain.

“Open burning conducted in these dry conditions can lead to significant property damage, personal injury or worse,” Rutherford County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders said. “We join MFRD in the implementation of this burn ban for the safety of the community.”

Below is a list of fires prohibited during the ban:

Brush and leaves

Fields/grassland

Campfires/cooking fires

Burn barrels

Household waste

All other open burning

