Brentwood police searching for info after shooting at Homewood Suites
Police are still working to determine the motive for the shooting.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brentwood police and Crimestoppers are teaming up and offering a $2,000 reward for information regarding a shooting at Homewood Suites earlier in September.
Police said in order for a person to receive the money, the information provided must lead to an arrest of a suspect.
On Sept. 9 at about 11 p.m. a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt approached a vehicle at Homewood Suites, at 5107 Peter Taylor Park Drive, police said. The suspect then shot a person sitting in the vehicle, hitting them in the right leg.
“Crimestoppers of Williamson County is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Please call 615-794-4000 or visit https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=1241 to submit a tip. All calls and online submissions are anonymous,” BPD said.
“If you prefer to speak with a detective, please contact the Brentwood Police Department at (615) 371-0160.”
