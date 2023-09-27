Baby found alone with loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby left alone inside a short-term rental was found by a crew that showed up to the Mint House on Rosa l. Parks Boulevard to clean the unit.

The one-year-old, 15 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock pistol, and more than $17,000 in cash were found inside when officers arrived, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.

Dsanto Hoskin, 19, is identified as the father. He’s charged with child neglect, child endangerment, possession of marijuana for resale, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the digital scales and marijuana packaging supplies found inside. 

Police said the mother, 18-year-old Janae Snell, is charged with child neglect and child endangerment.

Officers said they also found scales and packaging materials inside the unit.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital as a precaution. The Department of Children’s Services is now involved with making custody arrangements.

Hoskin is in jail on a $62,500 bond.  Snell is being held on a $12,500 bond. 

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Clockwise) Conor Logan, 28, Julian Alderman, 43, Joshua Shinbaum, 26, all of Franklin, and...
Franklin sex offender among 4 men indicted in child porn investigation
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Parents stand outside John Overton High School in Nashville waiting on their children after a...
Overton High parents outraged at school district after false threat

Latest News

A body was left on Keeley Drive over the weekend.
Nashville murder suspect arrested in East Tennessee
Parents stand outside John Overton High School in Nashville waiting on their children after a...
Non-profit says MNPS ignored requests for answers on threat response, plans protest
Firefighters are trying to figure out how the fire started.
Fire erupts at vacant building that had no power
Nashville International Airport is expanding with a new terminal set to officially open to the...
Nashville International Airport opens new international terminal