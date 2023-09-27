1 student injured after school bus crash in Coffee County

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One student was injured after a school bus crash in Coffee County on Tuesday afternoon, according to school officials.

Coffee County Schools said during an afternoon route, a bus transporting students from Coffee County Middle School to Deerfield Elementary was involved in a traffic accident.

School officials, along with Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and local law enforcement responded to the accident. One student was taken to a local hospital by EMS for evaluation.

No other information was available for release at this time.

