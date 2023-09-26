Vanderbilt establishes new academy, research center for students with dyslexia

“Changing children’s lives is the goal of a transformational gift for dyslexia education and research.”
Vanderbilt University logo
(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has established an academy and center that will not only help primary students with dyslexia but also focus on outreach and research.

Vanderbilt said, in part of an unprecedented gift, Hal and Marjorie Hollis Roberts will establish the Roberts Academy and Dyslexia Center.

The academy will focus on providing education services for children in kindergarten through first grade who are at risk for dyslexia and for students in 2nd through 5th grade who have dyslexia.

The first class of students will be accepted in fall 2024.

“In addition to the resources currently available in Middle Tennessee, the facilities will bring a new, dynamic and comprehensive education-research opportunity that will expand access for students who benefit from a tailored learning environment,” Vanderbilt said.

Vanderbilt reports that an estimated 4.7% of students in primary school have dyslexia in Tennessee.

For more information on the Roberts Academy and Dyslexia Center, click here.

