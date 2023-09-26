Two dead in wrong way crash in Franklin, KY

Police said an unidentified driver went into the wrong lane and crashed into two other vehicles on Bowling Green Road.
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WAVE News)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a crash on Saturday on Bowling Green Road in Simpson County, Kentucky State Police said on Monday.

The wreck involving three vehicles happened near the 6300 block of Bowling Green Road around 11:48 Saturday night.

Troopers said a GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound on Bowling Green Road when the vehicle crossed into the oncoming northbound lane. A 17-year-old was driving a Mazda passenger car traveling north when the truck crossed into his lane causing a collision. The truck continued southbound striking a vehicle operated by Miracle Grana, 25, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The driver of the GMC pickup and the teen were killed in the crash. They have not been identified. Grana and her passenger, Katrine McCathron, were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation into the crash in ongoing by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate
People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Latest News

Residents are hoping the park will get the renovations it needs after years of being trashed by...
Metro Parks schedule meeting to discuss Brookmeade Park’s future
Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Seth Norman at his retirement party in 2018. Norman died...
Retired Judge Seth Norman dies at age 89
Nashville Airport: BNA Marketplace, International Arrivals Facility close to opening
Nashville International Airport to open new terminal on Wednesday
Metro Police said an arrest has been made in a July 2018 murder.
Murder suspect indicted by grand jury