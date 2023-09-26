Titans defensive star helps pack, distribute food to Nashvillians

Titans defensive star helps pack, distribute food to Nashvillians
By Caleb Wethington
Sep. 26, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While he’s busy terrorizing quarterbacks in the NFL on Sundays, Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons took the time on Tuesday to help pack and distribute healthy food to Nashvillians.

Simmons lent a helping hand at Nashville General Hospital packing and delivering food for the hospital’s Outreach Food Program.

This program, according to the hospital, provides fresh, healthy foods at no cost to families experiencing food insecurity in our community.

“One in 8 residents and 1 in 7 children in Middle Tennessee are food insecure, lacking consistent and reliable access to enough safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs for an active and healthy life,” the hospital said.

United Healthcare and Optum donated $12,000 to help the program.

