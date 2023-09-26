Telephone pole, wire falls on school bus delaying student drop-off after cement truck crashed into pole

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some students in Robertson County were delayed getting home from school on Tuesday after an accident that temporarily shut down Highway 76 near Maxie Jones Road.

Officials with Robertson County Schools and the county fire department said a cement truck went off the road and struck a pole at some time in the afternoon hours. The pole fell and hit a school bus.

A wire also fell on top of the bus which prompted officials to keep students on the bus for their safety in case it was a live wire. However, it was quickly determined it was a phone wire.

No injuries were reported in this incident and students were eventually switched to another bus and taken home.

