Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.

In refusing to intervene, the justices allowed a court-appointed special master’s work to continue. On Monday, he submitted three proposals that would create a second congressional district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting-age population or close to it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Latest News

The One Night at a Time tour adds 10 shows in 2024.
Morgan Wallen adds Nissan Stadium tour stop in 2024
Peyton and Eli Manning help Morgan Wallen announce the addition of 10 more shows to his current...
Morgan Wallen announces tour extension with Manning Bros.
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as time runs short to avoid a government shutdown
JPMorgan agrees to $75 million settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands in a lawsuit tied to...
JPMorgan agrees to $75 million settlement with US Virgin Islands in lawsuit tied to Jeffrey Epstein
Video captures angry parents confronting a principal following a school threat. Plus, a search...
TN In Ten 9-26-23