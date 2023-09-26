Silver alert issued for missing Nashville man

Norman Fitzpatrick walked away from his family Monday afternoon near Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Norman Fitzpatrick, 76, walked away from his family on Monday afternoon near Vanderbilt...
Norman Fitzpatrick, 76, walked away from his family on Monday afternoon near Vanderbilt University Medical Center.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing man in Nashville, Metro Nashville Police said Monday night.

Police said Norman Fitzpatrick, 76, walked away from his family on Monday afternoon near Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said he has dementia.

Fitzpatrick is wearing a light blue polo shirt, jeans and white shoes.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Metro Nashville Police at 615-862-8600.

