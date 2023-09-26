Silver alert issued for missing Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing man in Nashville, Metro Nashville Police said Monday night.

Police said Norman Fitzpatrick, 76, walked away from his family on Monday afternoon near Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said he has dementia.

Fitzpatrick is wearing a light blue polo shirt, jeans and white shoes.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Metro Nashville Police at 615-862-8600.

SILVER ALERT: Please be on the lookout for Norman Fitzpatrick, 76, who is experiencing dementia & walked away from family this afternoon in the area of Vanderbilt Medical Center. He's wearing a light blue polo shirt, jeans & white shoes. See him? 📞615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/4DI718BBZo — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 26, 2023

